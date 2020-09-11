Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's décor plans for new house revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in California

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought their first home in Montecito, California together, in July of this year, where they now live with their one-year-old son Archie Harrison. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no doubt have big plans to make the property their own, and there is one feature sure to remain consistent throughout: vegan paint.

Meghan and Harry live with their son Archie

Meghan Markle follows a flexitarian vegan diet in which she aims to eat plant-based as much as she can, and she has applied similar lifestyle beliefs to the interiors of all of her former homes.

When she and Harry moved into Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate in April 2019, she called upon Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to decorate the space, and requested that she use vegan and organic paint within all of the rooms.

Meghan and Harry's UK home, Frogmore Cottage

Vicky is believed to have used the Organic and Natural Paint Co, which creates paint infused with rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils, to help clear and purify the air. Unlike conventional house paint which contains animal ingredients to act as binders such as beeswax and dairy products like milk proteins, eco-friendly paint punts for water bases as a healthier and safer option.

The couple's first marital home at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace, however, wasn't in need of renovation and so it's unlikely that Meghan redecorated with vegan paint.

Prior to meeting Harry, she lived in Toronto as she filmed Netflix series Suits, and no doubt used the same paint in the home.

Now, it makes sense that she hopes to do the same in a bid to make the property as healthy an environment for her son Archie and Harry as she can. The home has a total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms of its own.

