When royals colour co-ordinate! Matching looks from Prince Harry and Meghan, Prince William and Kate and more These rainbow royals know how to make a statement…

Remember when the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima attended 2019's Order of the Garter ceremony in varying tones of blush and white? The result was some mighty gorgeous pictures, and proof that royals can really make a style statement when they co-ordinate their looks.

Was it done on purpose? We'll never really know, but that doesn't stop us looking back at all the times our favourite royal ladies (and gents) have come over all matchy-matchy for their public engagements.

Letizia, Camilla, Maxima and Kate gave us a lesson in colour co-ordinating

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex often wear similar shades, while Kate and Prince William have also had some his and hers moments as a couple - and not to mention some of their colour-coordinating outfits from their family album.

Scroll down to see more of our favourite twinning fashion moments!

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex talks about the Queen's colourful style

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

An incredible moment came when Meghan matched her stunning red Safiyaa gown to Prince Harry's military uniform at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020.

Meghan and Harry making a statement in red

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

William and Kate's matching looks won everyone's hearts during their 2019 royal tour of Pakistan. The Prince's sherwani was designed by Nauman Arfeen while Kate's glittering emerald gown was made by Jenny Packham.

The royal couple looked incredible in green

Duchess Kate and Princess Charlotte

We all swooned when we saw that Kate and Princess Charlotte were matching in pink at 2017's Trooping the Colour!

Kate and daughter Princess Charlotte often match their outfits

King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía

The Spanish royal family were a vision in blue and white during their visit to Mallorca in August 2019.

Matching their outfits to the beautiful blue skies!

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

We loved Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's matching white floral looks, also at the 2017 Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Beatrice and Eugenie love to twin with their outfits

The Countess of Wessex and Lady Louise

Sophie and her daughter Lady Louise (and even dad Prince Edward!) looked lovely in navy blue at the Queen's 92nd birthday concert in April 2018.

Sophie and Louise looked beautiful in navy blue

Duchess Kate and Countess Sophie

Do you think Sophie and Kate planned in advance to wear their red party frocks to the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace?

Princess Diana

Princess Diana often proudly co-ordinated with her sons. She memorably matched her green and white outfit to Prince Harry's in 1988.

We love this matching shot of Diana and Harry

Meghan and Harry

It was a subtle detail, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that Prince Harry had the lining of his suit matched to wife Meghan's dress for the 2020 Commonwealth Day service.