Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's incredible new bedroom revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shelled out £11.2million on their first home together in Montecito, California in July, and it features a seriously impressive bedroom for their one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Photos taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market show that it's decorated with cream walls featuring intricate hand carvings to create the effect of whimsical trees, and white carpets with a pink and green floral pattern. Furniture includes a handmade bed designed to replicate a castle, complete with medieval style turret columns at either end, and curved staircases that lead up to the second level.

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie now live in Montecito

At the top, Archie has an endless collection of toys to play with, positioned in front of a white bannister overlooking the rest of the room. The bed itself is framed with curtains that drape along the floor, and there are two shelving units that act as bookcases and toy displays on either side.

For lighting, Archie's bedroom has a stunning jewelled chandelier, while large glass patio doors offer plenty of natural light. They open up on to Archie's very own balcony, with a view of the rest of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's five-acre estate.

Outside, Archie also has his own private playground, complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter and two different kinds of climbing wall. It sits within a brick wall and various palm trees, and follows a green, blue and yellow colour scheme, including a green tarmac floor.

Previously, Archie occupied the nursery at actor Tyler Perry's home in LA, where the family temporarily stayed as they hunted for their perfect house.

Tyler shared an image during his time there as it was used for his son Aman, revealing a white and cornflower blue colour scheme, with white walls and dark oak floors.

In total, Meghan and Harry's new home has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms of its own.

