GMB's Kate Garraway shares a look inside her messy bedroom – and Ben Shephard is appalled She previously shared a glimpse at the messy room on Instagram

Kate Garraway surprised Good Morning Britain viewers – and her co-hosts – by sharing a peek inside her "insanely untidy" bedroom on Friday. Kate and her fellow presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Ben Shephard were talking about the craze for organising on the back of Marie Kondo’s new Netflix show, Tidying Up, when they talked about their own cleaning habits.

The 51-year-old left Ben stunned when she showed the mess in her bedroom, with a photo she had originally posted on Instagram back in March. Ben put her to shame by sharing a glimpse inside his perfectly organised wardrobe, and branded her "a disgrace".

Kate Garraway surprised fans by sharing a photo of her bedroom

Kate first shared a look inside her bedroom in 2018, telling fans: "Just read riot act to daughter about the insanely untidy state of her bedroom. Her response? 'Er mum – have you seen the state of yours?' She may have a point… #timeforaspringclean #shameful #doasisaynotasido."

MORE: Inside the Good Morning Britain presenters' homes

Many of Kate's followers were shocked by her untidy room, which had a number of clothes and bags of shopping on the floor, an outfit hanging on the wardrobe and more clothes spilling out of her wooden chest of drawers. "Burglars don't leave that much mess," one commented. Another said: "Ohhh Kate it's in a bit of a state." However, many others could relate to Kate, and sent words of reassurance. "Don't worry – this is tidy compared to mine," one fan joked. "Love how refreshingly honest you are. Keeping it real @kategarraway. Definitely relatable," another wrote.

The Good Morning Britain presenter often shares photos of her home on social media

Kate often shares photos of her home on social media, and admitted she has some bad habits. She shocked Ben even further when she told him another story about her untidy home, telling him: "My mum went into my bedroom at home once and touched what she thought was a peach. It was actually a grape that had got so much fur growing around it." A horrified Ben replied: "You're joking!"

STORY: 5 lessons everyone can learn from Netflix's new star Marie Kondo

The GMB host continued: "And you know what [my mum] Marilyn's like. She touched the thing and it exploded with spores everywhere!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.