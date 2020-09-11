Kate Garraway plans emotional reunion with husband Derek Draper after spending anniversary apart The Good Morning Britain has something special planned for their reunion

Kate Garraway has revealed she is going to visit her husband Derek Draper on Friday after she was unable to see him on their 15th wedding anniversary. The Good Morning Britain presenter previously said it was "tough" spending the milestone day apart, but she plans to make up for it with a sweet gesture.

Speaking to her co-host Ben Shephard, who told her he had been "thinking of her" yesterday, Kate said her family had "done their best" to make the day special despite the circumstances.

"We had him on Facetime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I'm here and we and the children raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'.

"I am going to see him today, I have got a card to take in to read to him."

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember.

Kate's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital since March

"And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

Ben revealed that writing the sentimental cards was something that Derek "took pride in". To which Kate replied: "Exactly. So it will be strange reading to him because it would always be 'love you always, Kate' kind of thing but this time I have made more of an effort."

Kate and Derek were due to renew their wedding vows on their anniversary

Kate shared her disappointment on Thursday that she wasn't able to see Derek for their anniversary, telling her co-hosts Adil Ray and Susanna Reid: "I won't be able to see him today. I kind of hoped I would but it hasn't worked out that way for the visit. But maybe it would be a bit strange anyway. So yeah, it's a tough day. But, he's still here. There's not a huge amount of change.

"It's very strange when I haven't seen you for ages [Susanna], and Adil I haven't seen you for a couple of weeks either, and so much happens in that couple of weeks, there's so many sort of seeming positives and plungings but actually when I see people again, it's just the same."

