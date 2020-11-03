David Beckham's Halloween doorway is straight out of a fairytale The Beckhams went all out this year

David and Victoria Beckham clearly went all out this Halloween, with doting dad David revealing that the famous family had even transformed the outside of their home for the spookiest day of the year.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four shared a photo of the doorway of their Cotswolds home on Halloween night, and it's like something straight out of a (rather scary) fairytale.

Their quaint door is visible surrounded by cobbled stones and bushes that had been strewn with miniature lanterns, and in front of the doorway were larger lanterns, flickering pumpkins and other seasonal vegetables.

How spooky is that doorway?

The superstar footballer revealed that Bath-based florist Flowers by Passion was behind the amazing set-up, and we have to admit, David's photo certainly sent a shiver down our spine!

But that's not all, to mark Halloween the Beckhams also enjoyed some spooky treats.

Taking once again to Instagram, David shared a look at the family's decadent Halloween-themed cake selection, which included rows of chocolate cupcakes topped with black and orange buttercream icing, floating ghost figurines and witches hats.

The Beckams also tucked into some very tasty treats

If that wasn't enough to make you hungry, there was also a giant orange cake in the background that had a black spiderweb piped across the top and spiders dangling down the edges.

David quickly credited Boredom Baking for the decadent cakes, writing: "So talented @katiehurstt @boredom.baking."

Both Cruz and his dad also whipped up several more delicious Halloween treats.

On Saturday, VB showed off son Cruz’s impressive cake, which was covered in blood-red buttercream icing and edible sugar shards that looked like bloodied broken glass pieces.

Is anyone else hoping for an invite to the Beckhams' next Halloween?

