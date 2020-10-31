David Beckham adorably twins with daughter Harper in sweet Halloween photo The Beckhams are in the Halloween spirit

David Beckham and his daughter Harper certainly got into the holiday spirit as they twinned in adorable matching outfits for a fun Halloween photo.

The father and daughter duo looked like they were having so much fun as they posed in their orange and black pumpkin print jumpers.

In keeping with the Halloween spirit, both David and Harper donned a pair of vampire fangs as they tucked into a selection of toffee apples, which David had made himself!

Captioning the snapshot, the former footballer simply wrote: "Happy Halloween #HarperSeven."

Earlier this week, David shared some behind-the-scenes photos of his spooky culinary efforts on his Instagram Stories.

David and Harper wore matching pumpkin jumpers

In the first picture, two apples could be seen, and they had clearly been dipped in a generous serving of toffee as well as edible glitter before being left to set.

David captioned the image: "Halloween prep, toffee apples." The star then added: "I'm posting now so my wife doesn't claim to have made these… Haha @victoriabeckham."

David made delicious treats for his family

In the next photo, another couple of toffee apples could be seen, and these ones had a darker coating. The dad-of-four wrote: "I mean come on, even I'm pretty impressed with my first try."

He then added a gif that read: "NO SLEEP" and commented: "Kids won't sleep tonight."

The dad-of-four was proud of his efforts

Hilariously, just an hour later, Victoria took to her own Instagram Stories where she shared another photo of the apples, in which she tagged her husband. She captioned the snap: "Look what I made!"

David then re-shared the image, adding a gif that read: "Stop Lying."

Either way, it looks like the Beckham family are enjoying their delicious-looking Halloween treats!

