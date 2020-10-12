Victoria Beckham receives sentimental homeware gift from Harper The handmade piece had the most adorable message

Victoria Beckham regularly offers snippets of her glamourous lifestyle via her Instagram platform. Sometimes we get treated to behind-the-scenes footage of her fashion designing process, sometimes the former Spice Girl gives beauty top tips and quite often we get to see what daughter Harper, aged nine, is up to.

Beckham fans love to see what Harper is up to and Victoria surprised them by sharing an angelic photograph of her daughter sleeping a few weeks ago.

Harper reveals her beautiful creation for her mummy and daddy

Most recently, Victoria chose to film the moment she received a handmade homeware gift from Harper. In the Instagram Stories clip we hear Harper saying: “Here’s something I made for mummy and daddy” while she shows the bright creation to the camera.

Harper made a clay candle holder, complete with candle inside for her mother and father, Victoria and David.

On the top of the candle holder, Harper had carefully engraved the words “I love you” in a sweet message to her parents.

Super-sweet Harper adds a personalised message to her candle holder

The side of the cream and purple ornament features a sunflower and on the bottom Harper revealed she had etched, “to daddy and mummy”. The beautiful gift was well-received by fashionista Victoria who we can hear saying “I love it… I love that so much… that is so special”.

We predict that purple may well be Harper’s favourite colour as she wore a stunning purple dress and matching mask to her mother’s digital AW20 fashion week presentation.

The Beckhams have houses all over the world, but their permanent residence in Holland Park in London is regularly featured on Instagram, providing small glimpses into the luxury pad.

We got another look at Victoria's luxury home when she shared this wardrobe snap

We wonder where in Victoria and David’s £31million mansion they will decide to display this extra-special present…

