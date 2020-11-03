David Beckham reveals children's gooey, gothic cupcakes

Halloween may have come to an end, but David and Victoria Beckham's house is still filled with plenty of spooky-themed treats.

The former England footballer shared a look at the family's decadent cake selection, which included rows of chocolate cupcakes topped with black and orange buttercream icing, floating ghost figurines and witches hats.

If that wasn't enough to make you hungry, there was also a giant orange cake in the background that had a black spiderweb piped across the top and spiders dangling down the edges.

David quickly credited Boredom Baking for the decadent cakes, writing: "So talented @katiehurstt @boredom.baking."

We have no doubt that David and Victoria's four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper enjoyed feasting on the sweet treats!

Both Cruz and his dad also whipped up several more delicious Halloween treats. On Saturday, VB showed off son Cruz’s impressive cake, which was covered in blood-red buttercream icing and edible sugar shards that looked like bloodied broken glass pieces.

The cupcakes were topped with spooky ghosts and hats

Cruz, 15, also appeared to have added droplets of jam, used to resemble blood. Victoria captioned the photo: "@cruzbeckham has been baking for Halloween," which was quickly followed by her son's own post that read: "Before my mum steals the credit."

David, meanwhile, had already created sticky toffee apples for the family to enjoy – and he seemed very impressed with his first attempt. He shared a photo of two apples that had clearly been dipped in a generous serving of toffee as well as edible glitter before being left to set.

Cruz baked his own blood-red Halloween cake with edible glass

David captioned the image: "Halloween prep, toffee apples." The star then added: "I'm posting now so my wife doesn't claim to have made these… Haha @victoriabeckham." Seems like we're seeing a trend here with the former Spice Girls star stealing the credit for her family's culinary skills!

