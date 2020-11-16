Dancing On Ice's Caprice's home belongs in a Hollywood movie

Caprice might be one of the most photographed women in the world with over 350 magazine covers under her belt, but the model also has interiors in her blood. Dancing On Ice star Caprice's mother is an acclaimed interior designer based in LA, and Caprice has now launched the A/W20 range of her By Caprice Home label. The campaign was shot inside of Caprice's incredible property which she recently transformed in Notting Hill, where she lives with her husband Ty Comfort and her sons Jett and Jax.

SEE: The most impressive celeb home renovation accounts to follow now

"I took on a huge project to turn a very tired and neglected building into a home for our family," she told HELLO!. "It is a Grade II-listed building and very spacious, and we keep all of the beautiful original features. To bring it into modern times, we highlighted these features including the original doors, long grand windows and delicate coving with contrasting colours for effect. We both decided grey, white and black would be our theme throughout." She has since furnished the home with the products from her new line, including bedding and curtains. We asked Caprice for her top six home styling tips.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside 10 of the most stunning celebrity homes of all time

1. House plants and faux flowers

Caprice keeps a vase of faux-roses in her bedroom

"We have a couple of olive trees by our windows in the lounge," Caprice explained. "I am also forever receiving compliments about my off-white faux roses – they look really grand. Fresh flowers are expensive to keep topping up so purchasing a lifelike vase is a great investment piece in my opinion."

MORE: 10 of the most incredible celebrity homes for lockdown revealed

2. Floor tiles

"This may not sound very glamorous but they are one of the best purchases I have made," Caprice told us. "There are always spillages so you can just remove the square that is smudged and either wash or replace it. Ours are striped in black, cream and grey."

3. Mirrors and lights

"Try placing a lamp in front of a wall mirror and see the effects," Caprice recommends. "Not only will your space appear much bigger in the daytime, at night is where the real magic happens. You will see lots of beautiful reflections."

4. Cushions and throws

Caprice adds colour to her home via cushions

"Make your room pop with colour cushions and contrasting throws over the edge of a bed, chair or sofa. By introducing these simple but strong texture or colour elements you will add an air of luxury and glamour to your space."

5. Scents

Caprice says, "Wonderful scents and even the flicker of a candle can give a room a calm and decadent appeal. I am obsessed with organic soya candles – usually wick-scented – as a main feature next to my family photos on the landing, coffee tables and fireplace"

6. Wall collages

Caprice's home feature wall

"Use your treasured photos to design a feature wall," Caprice suggests. "I have two wall collages in my home and always receive compliments. You can pick up cheap picture frames from most shops and online stores."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.