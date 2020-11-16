The Crown's Olivia Colman's home is ultimate interiors inspo

Olivia Colman lives in south London with her husband Ed Sinclair and their two children Hall and Finn. The couple purchased the property in 2012, and along with the rest of the world, they have been spending a lot more time there since the coronavirus pandemic began. The Crown star Olivia has subsequently revealed several glimpses inside on social media. Take a look…

Olivia Colman's bedroom

WATCH: Olivia Colman films inside beautiful private bedroom

When Olivia joined fellow The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter for a public appearance to discuss the show, she set up her camera in her bedroom. It's decorated with grey walls and a black, white and grey painting, and furniture includes floor-to-ceiling white wardrobes and a wooden dresser holding a glass bubble lamp with a white shade.

Olivia Colman's kitchen

Olivia's property is a Victorian terraced property with high ceilings and various period features. The kitchen is decorated with wooden panels on the walls and a combination of wooden and marble worktops. Exposed shelves and wooden appliances including a bread bin add to the rustic aesthetic.

Olivia Colman's dining room

The dining room is decorated with soft cream walls and, in keeping with the home's heritage, features a retro industrial radiator. Sash windows offer plenty of natural light, and Olivia has decorated with a single painting in a black and gold frame mounted upon one wall.

Another view of the dining room showed a wooden dresser and mirror, as well as a floor house plant, and a green and white polka dot table cloth. Olivia and Ed have also set a wooden trinket box with patterned doors on the dresser, alongside framed photographs and another house plant.

Olivia previously invited Vogue into her home for an interview in 2019, when it was revealed that the property also has a "newly converted, glass-fronted kitchen and a tree house, built from scratch by Ed, at the bottom of the garden".

