The Duchess and Duke of Cambridge's are available for half price at £30 from £60, from homeware label OKA.

Kate Middleton originally unveiled the interiors inside her home with Prince William at Kensington Palace in London during a video call to mark Remembrance Week on 11 November.

WATCH: Kate Middleton reveals beautiful cushions as she pays tribute to military families

The cushion covers are formed of a cream base with light blue and red floral embroidery, from the brand's Lucinda collection, with inspiration coming from Indian patterns.

According to the website, the design has been "married with stripes and swirls for a modern update," while the range is "printed on 100% linen" and some covers "feature cotton ruched fringing for added texture and interest".

Kate Middleton inadvertently revealed her OKA cushions

Duchess Kate had styled two of OKA's cushions alongside two plain red styles with fringed trims running along the edges, while the floral patterned designs offer a point of difference to the otherwise muted room.

Cushion covers, were £60, now £30,

William and Kate's living room is furnished with a plain cream sofa and a dresser positioned against one wall (seen directly behind Kate), where the couple have a combination of framed family photographs, two blue vases and a larger brown flowerpot.

The first framed picture shows Kate and Prince Louis at Kate's Back to Nature Garden in 2019, while another is of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first day of school in September 2019.

A third photograph features Prince William during his solo trip to Africa in 2018, and an additional snap is of Prince George wearing a white England shirt, which Kate took herself and released on his birthday in July 2019.

Soft sand-hued walls add to the neutral aesthetic of the room, where the Duke and Duchess have also mounted two paintings in rectangular bronze frames.

The Duke and Duchess have various framed photographs in their living room

Another view of Kate during the call showed a trio of wall lights mounted upon the wall between each photo.

The couple live at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, a four-storey apartment with 20 rooms inside, including five reception rooms, three main dressing rooms, a night and day nursery, and separate staff quarters.

