Victoria and David Beckham reveal cosy Christmas home must-have

Victoria and David Beckham have unveiled a must-have feature for the Christmas period: a cosy, open log fireplace.

Victoria revealed the feature at their family home amid a video of their daughter Harper on World Kindness Day as she said, "Today is World Kindness Day, and I'm making my mummy and daddy some breakfast."

SEE: Victoria and David Beckham's home cost 3x Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's - see inside

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham unveils stunning home fireplace

Victoria captioned the clip: "Harper Seven warming up for breakfast duty! What's the one kind thing you're doing today? #WorldKindnessDay xx VB."

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham share video inside jaw-dropping £31million home

RELATED: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £42million Miami penthouse

The family's fireplace is designed with a metal platform holding the logs, a white stone frame with scalloped detailing and a black interior. It sits on a marble floor insert which leads into the wooden floor that runs throughout the rest of the room.

Victoria and David Beckham's home in the Cotswolds

Victoria and David own two homes in the UK: one worth £31million in Holland Park, London, and another country retreat in Chipping Norton, the Cotswolds.

Victoria and David Beckham's London house

It's not clear exactly which property the fireplace is situated at. Victoria has shared several photos at their estate in Chipping Norton recently, but Harper appears to be wearing her school uniform suggesting that it may have been taken at their house in London, nearby to her school. David, meanwhile, recently posted a video of himself and Harper baking in their kitchen in London, suggesting that the family may be staying apart during the second lockdown period, in order for Harper to continue with her studies.

The family previously isolated at their country home in the Cotswolds together during the initial lockdown period, when schools were closed during the summer holidays.

Now, Victoria and David's children Romeo and Cruz appear to be staying with Victoria, while Brooklyn is believed to have moved out with his fiancée Nicola Peltz, and is now living in a new home in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.