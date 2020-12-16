Phillip Schofield's cosy living room looks so inviting – see video The This Morning presenter has lived in Chiswick since September

This Morning's Phillip Schofield took to Instagram Stories to talk about his book, Life's What You Make It, and during the video fans could see inside the presenter's ultra-cosy living room.

SEE: Is Holly Willoughby's incredible £3million London home what you expected?

Loading the player...

WATCH: See inside Phillip Schofield's cosy living room

The presenter sat on the floor of his living room to candidly talk to the camera and behind him was his chic white fireplace, which was filled with candles and Christmas cards. Above the modern fireplace, Phillip has put a statement clock on the wall – it's a rustic style piece with monochrome details and Roman numerals.

There was a warm, glowing light given off by the star's roaring fire, ideal for cosy evenings in during the pandemic.

Phillip also has a spacious conservatory at his luxury home

Phillip inadvertently showed off another part of his luxury six-bedroom abode when he revealed a giant artwork from Penguin Books in his conservatory. The white framed addition to the home has been styled up with a neutral palette – fans could observe a grey sofa, cream rug, grey blinds and pale wooden flooring.

MORE: Inside Phillip Schofield's gorgeous family home in Oxfordshire

GALLERY: 33 of the most stylish celebrity living rooms

There is a hint of colour though, with an oversized navy cushion jazzing up the space. Through the window, the abundant garden could be seen with grass and shrubbery, which has featured on Phillip's Instagram feed before.

Phillip likes to spend time in his stunning garden

He moved into his £9million Chiswick property in September this year after separating from his wife Steph. The leafy West London location is a hit with the A-list and is home to co-star Holly Willoughby and ITV pal Declan Donnelly.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.