Christmas has come early to Ruth Langsford's home! The Loose Women star took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her festive decorations, sharing a video of her beautifully decorated tree with her fans.

Ruth had clearly put a great deal of time and effort into adorning her tree – one of three in her Surrey property. She chose a red and gold theme, with beautiful baubles hanging from the branches, along with pine cones and red berries.

She told followers: "Tree's up!! One of three actually! Spent all day yesterday doing them and added the finishing touches today… feeling in the Christmas mood now!"

Just last week, Ruth's husband Eamonn Holmes admitted he was ready for Christmas to come early after a "rubbish year". Appearing in a red armchair, the TV presenter said to the camera: "Well, is it beginning to feel a lot like Christmas yet? It's very important for us all that it should, because this rubbish year, we're all in the mood, let's get going, let's get Christmas cracking."

While Eamonn was likely referring to the coronavirus pandemic that has plagued Britain since March, his "rubbish year" could also refer to reports that he and Ruth have been dropped from their roles on This Morning.

The Mirror reported that ITV had decided it was "time for a change" regarding the panel of presenters on the show. The report went on to state that while viewers favour Eamonn and Ruth, "tough decisions" have to be made.

So far, neither Ruth nor Eamonn have responded to the reports, but in an earlier interview Ruth spoke about how the couple had spent years working their way to the top of the TV industry before appearing on the ITV show. "We put the work in. We didn't do a reality show and get an overnight job on telly. We've come through the ranks," Ruth said.

"Eamonn was only 19 when he started out. And he was doing the teatime news in Belfast during The Troubles. It was heavy stuff. And he's now got an OBE for services to broadcasting."

