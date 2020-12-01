Holly Willoughby shares glimpse of stunning Christmas tree at her family home The This Morning star is feeling festive

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Holly Willoughby's house! The This Morning star took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the start of December – and she shared a glimpse inside her family’s celebrations.

Holly, 39, shared a close-up photo of her beautifully decorated Christmas tree, complete with clusters of red berries, a large white bauble and a white love heart with the word Noel stitched in red across it. Taking centre stage, however, was her children's 'Elf on a Shelf', who could be seen clutching a box which reads, "I [heart] my family."

There was no doubt great excitement in Holly’s household on Tuesday morning. The TV star is a proud mum to three children with husband of 13 years, Dan Baldwin: Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester.

The family live together in a beautiful £3million property in south west London, complete with a large garden and a spacious kitchen.

Holly has shared a snapshot of her family's Christmas tree

Her festive post comes after Christmas arrived at the This Morning studios at the start of the week. Holly took to Instagram to share a photo of Monday's outfit – a glittering emerald green dress and green stilettos – and warned viewers to expect plenty of sparkles over the next month.

"Morning Monday... Christmas has arrived at the @thismorning studios... the Christmas elves have been busy with our incredible art department and we are ready for our big reveal at 10am!" she wrote.

The This Morning star is a proud mum of three

"They even left out a Christmas outfit for me from now until our last show... this is your warning for unapologetically festive frocks and yes sequins were harmed in the process..."

"OMG, you're SO cute! I love this! It's Christmasssssss," Rochelle Humes remarked, while Strictly's Tess Daly wrote: "Golden goddess xxx." Even Holly's older sister, Kelly, took to the comments section, telling the TV star: "Love every bit of this xx."

