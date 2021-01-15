Kate Garraway suffers 'calamitous' incident at family home - details

Kate Garraway sadly continues to live alone with her two children Darcey and Billy at their home in north London as her husband Derek Draper continues his battle with COVID-19, and apparently the property caused her even more stress ahead of Christmas.

Kate took to Instagram with a photo of her beautiful Christmas tree and explained that the house had been "flooded".

SEE: Kate Garraway's stunning family home revealed - an inside tour

Kate Garraway shared the photo on Instagram

"We had a calamitous few day in the run up to Christmas," she said. "But we got through thanks to some wonderful people. The guys from @bondconstruction who literally got on their hands and knees with me to bucket out water after we had two pipe leaks that flooded our home."

MORE: Kate Garraway's beautiful bedroom unveiled: see inside

RELATED: Kate Garraway reveals the touching way she helps her children open up about their dad

The Good Morning Britain host went on to express her gratitude for other friends who helped out during the tough time, including The Voice star Emma Willis whom Kate said "made sure we had gorgeous food for our Christmas dinner when I couldn't get a delivery slot anywhere".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway films inside beautiful home kitchen

Kate has given fans a look inside various areas of the family's home since the coronavirus pandemic began and they have been spending considerably more time indoors, and has spoken out about it becoming a sanctuary during the family's struggles.

Back in July, she did her best to put a brave face on for the children and shared a video from inside of the kitchen as they celebrated her son William, also known as Billy's, 11th birthday.

It features white wooden cupboards with metallic silver handles and a white dining table in the middle of the room with wooden chairs lining either side. The walls have white and blue tiles, and there is a double oven built into one cupboard, as well as two open shelves above the sink.

Kate Garraway's family pictured in 2019

"I must create structure and normality for the children, to clean the bath, put the plates in the dishwasher, and tidy the house," she told HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.