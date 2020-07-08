Loading the player...

Kate Garraway reveals touching way she helps children open up about their dad - watch at-home video The star invited us into her garden at home

Kate Garraway has invited HELLO! to take a peek inside her beautiful garden at her north London home, which she's been busy tending to during lockdown.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals husband Derek has opened his eyes

The Good Morning Britain presenter says her garden has helped keep her "sane" and focus her mind while her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital in intensive care.

Watch the touching video above.

"Our only wish is for him to come home," said Kate

Their children Billy and Darcey have been planting fruit and vegetables, including a strawberry plant next to their dad's favourite chair.

Spending time outdoors has also let the conversation flow more easily between Kate and her children, with the presenter explaining: "While we plant and water, our feelings come out naturally and we talk about what's on our minds. This way is so much better than me asking bluntly: 'Are you worried about Dad?'"

"This garden has helped keep me sane," said Kate. "It's such a calm, soothing environment... Our only wish is for him to come home and to see him sitting in his favourite chair in the garden, enjoying everything we've grown for him."

MORE: Kate Garraway describes husband's health battle as a 'living hell'

Kate, who has been communicating with her husband over FaceTime, added: "We bought this house because of the garden. I love gardening and Derek likes being in the garden and giving instructions. When we first moved in, it was covered in brambles, but there were also these yellow irises he adores.

"He's also mad about daisies, and when they flowered, I took the phone outside and showed them to him."

Pick up the new issue of HELLO! out now for the full interview and photoshoot.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.