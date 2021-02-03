Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar has the most magical bedroom The Hell's Kitchen star has a beautiful home

Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar has a truly magical bedroom.

On Wednesday, the little lad's big sister Holly, 20, shared a heart-melting video of herself playing with her brother in his incredible bedroom, which even features its own tepee!

WATCH: Gordon and Tana Ramsay film inside stunning family home

Posting a clip on Instagram, Holly can be seen throwing a ball at Oscar, who seems to be having a wonderful time messing around with his older sibling.

Holly shared the video on Instagram

The model revealed that the youngest of the Ramsay clan's room features board games galore, an enormous white sofa and a tent that's straight out of a swashbuckling adventure book.

The famous family reside in a jaw-dropping beach-front home in Cornwall, with doting dad Gordon occasionally showing off his £6million residence on social media.

The view from the Ramsay's home

Perhaps most impressive of all are the property's sweeping panoramic views, with enormous windows looking directly out onto the sandy seaside at the foot of the house.

The Ramsays' outdoor space even has its own private pool, which Gordon had installed for just over £100,000.

A recent image showed that the feature has been drained for the winter months, after the family enjoyed plenty of time in it during the summer.

A selection of outbuildings are also situated in the garden, which Gordon had built with eco-friendly style roofs.

In November, Gordon's wife Tana appeared from their family home for an interview on Loose Women, revealing a series of exposed shelves in one room where the couple have on display a combination of framed photographs and ornaments – including two cats and a Michelin man-style clock.

One sweet photo featured Tana and her eldest son Jack, while another showed a glimpse of Gordon and daughter Megan, proving that the Ramsay family are a tight-knit bunch.

