Gordon Ramsay reveals epic home transformation with wife Tana

Gordon Ramsay, his wife Tana and their children Matilda, Oscar, Jack, Holly and Megan, have been staying at their home in Cornwall since the coronavirus pandemic began, and a new photo shared by Tana showed how they transformed it for twins Jack and Holly's 21st birthday.

It was taken in the dining room, showing their extensive wooden table dressed with confetti, a bunch of tulips, and various presents wrapped at one end.

Gordon Ramsay's dining room after decorating

Gordon and Tana had added gold balloons with an initial each for Jack and Holly, and two 21's, as well as a selection of gold hearts and silver stars in the middle. They were positioned against the floor-to-ceiling concertina doors that lead out onto the garden of the house, via a glass balcony. A red LED light casting a glow across the room from one corner added to the makeover.

As for the rest of the space, the table is lined with curved brown leather dining chairs, and there is a cream sofa with various patterned throws on top, a Fortnum and Mason wicker hamper basket on the floor, and another chest of drawers at the other side.

Gordon Ramsay previously decorated for daughter Megan's birthday

Gordon and Tana decorated the space in a similar way when their daughter Megan turned 18. Tana shared a picture revealing silver balloons spelling out 'Megan' and '18'.

Gordon Ramsay's dining room

The opposite end of the room features a flatscreen TV mounted upon the wall, as well as two metallic silver wall lights. A fuchsia pink side table is also positioned in the corner of the space, holding a combination of family photographs and candles.

Ramsay's 24 Hours To Hell And Back star Gordon and his wife Tana also own homes in London and Los Angeles, both of which they have previously shared glimpses of on social media.

