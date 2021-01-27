Gordon Ramsay's epic home was one of 2020's most expensive celeb listings – see inside The Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back star is selling it for £2.8million

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana's stunning coastal home in Cornwall was one of the most expensive celebrity homes to be listed for sale at £2.8million in 2020, according to Quickslide.

The couple put the property up for sale in August, when photos of the interior were released, showing exactly how the Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back star had decorated it.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay unveils incredible view from Cornwall beach home

It is a Grade II listed building located in the town of Fowey. Originally, the house was used as a bank, but Gordon spent an extensive amount of time renovating it into a modern townhouse for him and his family to enjoy.

In total, it spans 2,800 square feet of space across three storeys with both internal and external staircases for access to different floors, and includes four bedrooms.

This one is designed with a pastel colour scheme, with pink walls and blue bed furnishings. It also boasts incredible views over the ocean via two large sash windows.

The kitchen is fitted with a central island, shaker style cabinets and French double doors leading out to the water. Light green hues and wooden furniture are reminiscent of the seaside location.

The living area follows a similarly airy and fresh aesthetic, with light grey walls, linen furniture and a wooden coffee table. There are also wooden beams as part of a vaulted double-height ceiling.

Four bathrooms come with the home, and are designed with wooden panelling on the walls and the bath tub.

The home has its own private terrace with glass balcony overlooking the water. During Gordon's time there, he furnished the outdoor space with rattan furniture including a glass-topped dining table and chairs, and a large cream parasol. He also had a stone flower bed built into the garden space.

