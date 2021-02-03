We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon showed off her magical new piece of furniture on Wednesday – and we've fallen in love!

Explaining that she'd been on the hunt for an indoors egg chair for months, the Loose Women star took to social media to reveal that she'd finally found one that fits the bill, and we'd do anything to cosy up on it next to the fire.

Stacey Solomon transforms her bathroom into a beach

"So I've wanted an egg chair indoors ever since we brought our garden one in for Rex's birthday last year. So I found a small indoor one and a nice throw and now me and Rex can sit and swing by the fire," the famous mum-of-three wrote.

Stacey's new chair

What's more, Stacey added a fluffy white throw for good measure, and we're convinced she was an interior designer in a past life.

"Trying to get a nice picture of it now that Rex is awake is impossible," she hilariously quipped, sharing another photo of the chair, this time with her one-year-old son Rex sprawled out across it.

Rex loves it just as much as we do!

Stacey, 31, even made sure to tell her social media followers where they could buy both the chair and throw.

Bella Faux Fur White, £38.50, Dune

"The chair is from @amazonukonline it was £27.60 and it's called Hanging Hammock Rope Swing," she captioned one picture.

The former X Factor star then added: "The throw is from Dune it's called Bella Faux Fur White and it's huge 150x120 and so soft and perfect it was only £38.50 which I thought was so good."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.