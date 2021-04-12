The Queen and Prince Philip's private gardens revealed in touching unearthed photo The photo was shared following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday

The Queen has shared several incredible photos of the Duke of Edinburgh over the past few days, as she pays tribute to her late husband who passed away at the age of 99.

One recent snap on her official Instagram account shows the monarch and Prince Philip inside the grounds of Balmoral Castle, their royal residence in Scotland.

Previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands", the Queen's holiday home in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, is set amid mountains, lochs and glens – not to mention the rolling hills seen in Her Majesty's unearthed photo.

Taken in 1972, the picture shows the royal couple smiling for the camera as they stood in a wild field with long grass and yellow flowers. Highland Cattle could be seen behind them, as well as a brick structure and hills stretching into the distance – scenery that would not look out of place in a movie.

The Queen opted for a matching skirt and jacket, while Philip wore brown trousers, a black jumper and a crisp white shirt.

Her Majesty shared this photo of the couple from 1972

"For much of his married life, The Duke of Edinburgh was closely involved in the management of The Queen’s Private Estates: Sandringham and Balmoral, as well as Windsor Great and Home Parks. The Queen and The Duke are pictured here in 1972 at Balmoral with their Fold of Highland Cattle.

"The Duke worked with Estate workers, farmers and conservationists to maintain the Estates for future generations, through wildlife conservation and biodiversity initiatives.

Balmoral Castle is located in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire

"Over recent years, His Royal Highness received regular updates and took a keen interest in developments on the Estates," the caption read.

Balmoral Castle is Her Majesty's summer retreat, where she begins by staying in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge on the estate while the castle is still open to the public, before moving into the main house in August.

Outside, the gardens at Balmoral are also said to include a large kitchen garden, which was loved by Prince Philip, and a range of Victorian glasshouses and a large conservatory.

