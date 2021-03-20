The Queen shares breathtaking photos of Buckingham Palace Garden - wow Her Majesty marked the first official day of spring

The Queen signalled "brighter days ahead" as she marked the first official day of spring on Saturday with some spectacular photos of the Buckingham Palace Garden.

Posted on the Royal Family Instagram account, the snaps showed a gorgeous sunrise over the lake, a variety of flowers and a magical, wooded path leading to the beautiful Rose Garden.

The caption read: "Sunrise over the lake in the Buckingham Palace Garden. Today marks the first official day of spring, as we all look towards brighter days ahead.

"The garden at The Queen’s London residence sees much change over the course of a year. Despite its urban location, the garden is home to a remarkable array of flora and fauna."

Describing the pretty flowers in the photos, the caption added: "A tazetta daffodil boasts eleven flowers on a single stem. Pheasant’s eye daffodils stand tall in the garden’s meadows. A curved path leads to the Rose Garden.

"These images will feature in Buckingham Palace: A Royal Garden, due to be published by @royalcollectiontrust in April."

The Garden at Buckingham Palace looks amazing

Royal fans were blown away by the landscape, with one commenting: "Absolutely beautiful! This is so serene." A second said: "[Love] first days of spring. Thank you for bringing some sunshine into our lives x."

A third added: "The flowers are so pretty!" Others commented, "Stunning" and "Beautiful", while some simply left heart emojis.

The glorious photos come after it was announced on Friday that Her Majesty's traditional birthday parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form this year.

Trooping the Colour will not go ahead in its traditional form

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "Following consultation with government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London.

"Options for an alternative Parade, in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, are being considered."

The statement also noted the cancellation of another event: "The annual Garter service, usually held in June, will not take place this year."

