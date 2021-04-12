Prince Harry self-isolating at first marital home – former royal residents revealed The Duke of Sussex is currently isolating in the empty property

The Duke of Sussex has returned to Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday 17 April.

The cottage – which is next door to Prince William and Kate Middleton's home, Apartment 1A – likely holds many fond memories for Prince Harry; not only was it his first home with Meghan Markle, it was also where Harry proposed while the couple were making a roast chicken.

Known as Nott Cott, the property is currently empty, making it the perfect location for Harry to quarantine alone, but we've taken a look back at who used to live there.

Harry had lived in the cottage since 2013, transforming it into his own bachelor pad. When Meghan moved in in 2017, she added her own personal touches to the house, favouring décor from Soho Home's Country House collection.

Nottingham Cottage is one of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate

One of the smaller properties on the Kensington Palace estate, it has two bedrooms and reception rooms as well as a kitchen, bathroom and small garden. Harry was said to have put up a hammock in his back garden when he moved in.

The Christopher Wren-designed cottage has been home to royals and non-royals long before the Sussexes, including Prince William and Kate who lived there for a brief stint in 2013 with their newborn son Prince George, while their mansion Apartment 1A was being renovated.

William and Kate lived at Nottingham Cottage with Prince George

Nottingham Cottage was also home to Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, and his wife, Princess Alice. Later occupants included the Queen's private secretary Robert Fellowes and his wife Lady Jane Fellowes, Princess Diana's sister, as well as Prince Philip's private secretary Sir Miles Hunt-Davis and his wife Anita.

Former governess Marion Crawford used to live at the cottage

The cottage was originally a grace-and-favour property for the Queen and Princess Margaret's childhood governess, Marion Crawford.

Crawfie, as she was known, was given the house for life upon her retirement in 1948, but after she sold stories about the royal family to the press, Marion was dismissed. She was completely ostracised from royal circles and the Queen never spoke to her beloved former nanny again.

