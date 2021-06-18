Josephine Jobert lives 4,000 miles from Death in Paradise set - see home

Detective Sergeant Florence Cassell is back in Death in Paradise, but where does actress Josephine Jobert live? When the star isn't filming the show in Guadeloupe in the Caribbean, she resides in Paris, and her sweet home is worlds away from the tropics of the set. Check out her chic French abode…

An interview gave fans a glimpse inside the star's modern living room, which has a dark-coloured sofa with matching cushions, atmospheric lighting, and a pretty bunch of flowers in the corner.

WATCH: Josephine Jobert films inside her stylish apartment

During a Good Morning Britain interview, Josephine showed off what appears to be one of the spare rooms inside her authentic Parisian home. The room has twin beds with matching wooden headboards, there are cream curtains hung above a small window, and the room has been painted in a muted beige tone.

Josephine decided to shoot a TikTok video in her kitchen one day, inadvertently unveiling her stainless steel built-in oven and high gloss kitchen cupboards. The walls have been painted in a contemporary grey shade, adding to the modern feel.

The property has a minimalist vibe throughout

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Josephine revealed that she moved into this residence in early 2020. "I bought my new apartment at the very beginning of 2020 and I had to make some renovations. It was just before lockdown and the renovations were [so close] to finishing, it was two weeks from being done but then we went into lockdown.

"And then I had to leave for Guadeloupe, so I didn't have time to decorate. So now I'm back but I'm struggling. I'm spending hours on the internet to find the right cushion and the right colours, and I think 'Oh, my God, how do people do this?' It gives me anxiety! But it feels good to be home, to have my own apartment."

Josephine's kitchen is very modern

But will Josephine live here forever? Probably not. In the interview, she also spoke about potentially moving home one day. "I live in Paris but that's obviously not where I want to live for the rest of my life," she explained.

"I wanted to move to LA before lockdown but knowing I wouldn't spend my life there. South of France is where I'd like to live and have kids because it's such an amazing place. The best place I've ever been is Japan, two or three years ago, it's insane. The food, the people, it's so peaceful."

