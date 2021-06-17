Stacey Dooley reveals unusual bedroom plans inside home with Kevin Clifton The former Strictly star has a minimalist home

Stacey Dooley has debuted another room inside her new home with her boyfriend and Strictly star Kevin Clifton as she detailed her renovation plans.

The Stacey Sleeps Over star has been slowly unveiling parts of their home, most recently her dressing room – all of which follows minimalist Scandi-style interiors. However, Stacey revealed she has different plans for her spare bedroom after she described it as "bare".

Taking her fans on a tour of the bedroom, Stacey wrote: "Spare room. Gonna take the carpet up and maybe get some art for above the bed…? (I know NOTHIN ABOUT ART)...even for me, this is a bit bare."

The clip shows a white fireplace on the right-hand side as she walked into the room, with a window covered with white curtains and a black framed mirror propped against the wall.

A double bed with white sheets and a cream blanket sits next to a black and gold bedside table topped with a light. The other side of the room has another window and a clothes rail, but all four of the cream walls are bare.

Stacey and Kevin's bedroom is very minimalist

In a bid to add some colour and accessories to the room, Stacey added: "And maybe find a statement-y light and a tree too?"

Meanwhile, Stacey and Kevin's own bedroom features a gorgeous statement fireplace with a large round mirror hanging above it, a bed with grey and white bedclothes, a plant in one corner and lots of candles and fresh flowers on the fireplace.

The walls are covered with mottled grey and white paint, just like her dressing room, which Stacey credited to her very "clever painter".

Stacey recently unveiled her new dressing room

"Dressing room nearly finished," she wrote. "Obvs still got floor to do …but I feel so lucky.

"You guys often ask me re walls, it's my v clever painter. He uses rags and cloths to push the paint about." We can't wait to see the finished result!

