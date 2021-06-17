Kaley Cuoco's home is practically one giant cinema – even her bathroom The Flight Attendant star designed her home with Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco often posts photos from inside her home in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles, which she bought with her husband Karl Cook.

But what we haven't noticed is that the property, reportedly worth $12million, has this one feature in most rooms – a TV.

When she was designing her new home, The Flight Attendant actress told House Beautiful: "I, embarrassingly, have a lot of TVs. And I don't know if it's because I'm on TV, I feel the need to be watching TV constantly.

"In fact, I did put one in our bathroom mirror because God forbid, I'm in there for three minutes and am missing something," she joked.

When Kaley filmed inside her bedroom as she joined the SAG awards from home, she revealed the epic wall-mounted television – perfect for relaxing in bed.

It sits above an electric fireplace with a marble surround, between two alcoves with exposed shelving. The rest of the room is designed with white walls and natural wooden flooring, while furniture includes white cupboards built into the walls and a large bed with a tall white headboard.

The rest of Kaley and Karl's home is similarly minimalistic with modern white, grey and wooden interiors, which The Big Bang Theory star revealed is very different from her former "eclectic" home.

"As you get older, I think you just start liking different things and different styles," Kaley said of her changing interior design taste. "Maybe you liked one thing at one point, but [my style] is definitely much more minimalistic than it used to be."

Kaley and Karl have a modern home in LA

A former photo she shared on Instagram reveals the living area has wooden beams, a bar area with marble worktops and clear stools, and big sliding glass doors that lead into the garden.

Furniture-wise, a giant L-shaped couch covered with fluffy blankets sits around a coffee table – and there's likely a TV positioned just out of shot.

