How Prince William and Kate Middleton made country home extra private The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out renovations on Anmer Hall

Privacy is of the utmost importance for members of the royal family, so it comes as no surprise that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge prioritised it during the renovation of their country home, Anmer.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk property reportedly underwent a major transformation before the couple moved in, which cost them an estimated £1.5million.

That included planting lots of trees around the perimeter of the property, rerouting the main driveway across a field in front of the house and moving the main gate further down the driveway – all to give the family greater privacy.

WATCH: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge release home footage on 10th wedding anniversary

Located on the Queen's Sandringham estate, which boasts 8,000 hectares, you would have thought that the couple's home would already be a retreat from prying eyes – especially since it is not open to the public like Her Majesty's home, Sandringham House.

However, with new videos released on Kate and William's tenth wedding anniversary showing their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis playing in the gardens on seesaws and roasting marshmallows over a fire, it's clear why the couple requested these changes.

Works were also completed on the interior, including a new roof, kitchen and conservatory, as well as a redecoration done by the Duchess herself, with the help of expert Ben Pentreath.

Anmer Hall, on the Queen's Sandringham Estate

Together, they worked to maintain the home's Georgian heritage, while Ben's penchant for bold colours is seen in a handful of spaces, including their jewel green dining room in which Prince William has made several appearances.

The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

Now, it serves as the family's country home where they spent a lot of time following the pandemic – although Kate and William's main London base is Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace.

