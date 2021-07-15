Princess Beatrice's stepson's Kensington home could rival a royal residence

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is a doting dad to his son Christopher, also known as Wolfie, whom he shares with his ex-partner Dara Huang.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother's incredible house could be a show home - inside

The architect and interiors expert lives in Kensington, located not too far away from where the royal couple are thought to be staying in St James's Palace – so four-year-old Wolfie likely spends time in both of his parents' homes.

And judging by Dara's latest snap on Instagram, her property could rival a royal residence! She shared a picture of her living room which has tall ceilings, big windows and follows a neutral colour scheme – giving the appearance of a very spacious room.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice expecting first child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Two linen cream sofas sit on either side of the room with a cowhide rug in the middle underneath a modern, transparent coffee table topped with books, candles and vases.

The focal point of the room is the large fireplace flanked by two exposed cream bookshelves with a wooden ladder for accessing the highest points.

Dara Huang shared a look inside her living room

Pointing out her mirror TV that sits above the fireplace, Dara wrote: "A lovely quiet summer night in my living room. I made this super cost effective 'one-way mirror' TV out of plexiglass and window film screwed into a timber frame."

RELATED: Inside Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo's stunning home to raise royal baby

PHOTOS: 7 lavish royal hallways: Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Queen, more

She previously shared a snap of herself sitting on the floor as she worked at the coffee table, revealing a Hermes blanket on the sofa behind her and an ornate chair in the background. At the time, Dara revealed that her "home desk" is situated in the hallway, but that she occasionally takes virtual calls from the living room.

The architect and interiors expert lives in Kensington

The minimalist theme continues throughout the rest of her home, which features a private studio with exposed bookshelves and a large white desk, and a forest green kitchen with a grey marble waterfall island in the middle of the room.

Beatrice and Edoardo are thought to be staying at St James's Palace

Beatrice and Edoardo, who are expecting their first baby together, were previously spotted house-hunting in the Cotswolds so perhaps the expectant parents may choose to move into a bigger property to accommodate her growing family.

This is exactly what Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank chose to do shortly before welcoming baby August.

READ: Sarah Ferguson's epic home during divorce with Prince Andrew

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.