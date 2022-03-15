Why Princess Beatrice's move to £3.5m farmhouse has been delayed Beatrice and Edoardo are still living in St James' Palace with baby Sienna

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi invested in the perfect family home in summer 2021, but it appears they are in no rush to move in.

The couple, who welcomed their daughter Sienna in September, are still living at Beatrice's longtime residence in St James's Palace while extensive refurbishments are carried out at their new country retreat.

The £3.5million Cotswolds farmhouse has six bedrooms and a separate outbuilding that is currently being converted into a guesthouse. The renovation will be ideal for travelling visitors including Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, who currently live in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

According to reports, the couple are also installing 6ft security gates as an added safety measure.

Princess Beatrice is still living in St James's Palace

While the couple are no doubt keen to move into their new property, it sounds like it will be well worth the wait. The beautiful farmhouse is said to have a swimming pool and tennis courts, as well as offering much more space and privacy than their central London home.

Edoardo's parents also live in the Cotswolds, so will be well placed to spend time with the couple and baby Sienna.

Princess Anne also has a home within the historic palace

Princess Beatrice has resided at St James's Palace for several years, and previously shared the four-bedroom home with Princess Eugenie, before she moved out to Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace.

The 33-year-old has revealed a few glimpses inside the current family home during interviews and Zoom calls throughout the coronavirus pandemic, showing how she has a framed wedding photo on display on her mantelpiece, and a vase of Pampas grass in her living room.

