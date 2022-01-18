Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is responsible for home disaster - watch video Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son is five years old

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's five-year-old son Christopher 'Wolfie' has taken DIY to a whole new level by painting the carpet in a surprising new video!

Edoardo's ex Dara Huang shared the video on Instagram to her 43,000 followers revealing the moment that enthusiastic painter Wolfie took a large paint brushed filled with white paint and decorated the cream carpet.

WATCH: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son accidentally paints the carpet

Christopher started painting on a canvas which had been propped up but he quickly moved to the cardboard which had been placed on the floor and then veered off course brushing the paint into the floor.

"Before we give total creative license… don't make this mistake!

#drawtheline #creativeboundaries #outtake #whatreallyhappens #toofree #everysurface #notallsurfacesareok #darahuang #cutiepie #littleartist #children #childrensart #creativity #wolfiepie #mylove #sweetiepie #innocence."

She also wrote on the clip: "When my little nugget gets too creative. Watch til the end!"

Dara could be heard saying: "Wolfie no, no no," but it was too late – the damage was done!

Wolfie's home is seriously stylish

Wolfie's mother is an architect and interiors expert, so it will come as no surprise that her London property is truly stunning.

She often shares images of the beautifully curated living room which is comprised of cream walls, a chic cream sofa and plenty of decorative accessories.

Dara revealed her bedroom on Instagram

Dara has her own private studio at home and in keeping with the rest of the abode, it has been designed with a minimalist theme including white walls and exposed bookshelves, while furniture includes a large white desk.

The mother-of-one has also revealed her bedroom space online which is a room decorated with white walls, cream carpets and a giant mirror – which is where Dara sometimes takes her selfies. Her bed is topped with crisp white sheets and a blue blanket could be seen in the background, next to a dressing table positioned in front of the large windows.

