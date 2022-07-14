Is this why Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo chose their new Cotswolds home? The royal is set to relocate

The Queen's granddaughter Princess Beatrice is set to relocate to the Cotswolds along with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter, Sienna. Is this why the royal couple decided upon their £3.5million countryside home?

Edoardo is CEO and Creative Director at Banda Property, an interior design and property development company, and on Wednesday the company's Instagram page featured an image of Edoardo along with his comments on properties.

"I love the heritage and history of old buildings and the fact that each and every one is different, there’s a genuine authenticity in that," he was quoted. Along with the hashtags: "#banda #bandesignstudio #edomapellimozzi."

Edoardo's love for historical properties may be what's driven their decision to buy a converted farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

The couple currently reside at St James's Palace

The beautiful residence has six bedrooms and a separate outbuilding that is currently being converted into a guesthouse, which could be ideal for travelling friends and family coming to visit the family.

Reports suggest that the property renovations have been delayed, meaning that the family are yet to move into their countryside home but hopefully it won't be long before the royals are settled in.

During their time living at St James's Palace, royal fans got to see glimpses inside of their private living quarters including a cosy lounge with burnt orange walls and a large fireplace where Beatrice had showcased a photo from her wedding day with Edoardo, and a vase of pampas grass in one corner. So cute!

The family are relocating

It's an exciting time for Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie too who has recently moved out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home, Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage. Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August will also have a base in Portugal as Jack's job requires him to spend time in Europe.

