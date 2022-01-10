The Masked Singer's Will Young's rustic home could be a garden centre The Masked Singer star lives in London

Will Young may live in south west London, but his leafy garden could be mistaken for a garden centre, according to his neighbours!

The Leave Right Now hitmaker, who was recently unveiled on The Masked Singer, told the Irish Times: "I’ve gone completely insane: I’ve never bought so many bulbs in my life. Did you see the tulips out the front? I’ve gone potting crazy. I don’t really know what I’m doing, but I have such a passion for it now."

And the interior is just as surprising, with exposed brick walls and rustic features offering a country aesthetic that you might not expect in the city. The property offered Will the perfect retreat during the COVID-19 lockdown, especially since he revealed he is "mildly agoraphobic."

He added: "I’m mildly agoraphobic, so being given permission to stay at home: hallelujah!” he says. “I don’t miss the social pressures. I’ve completely recalibrated, and given myself permission to act how I want to act. It’s actually been amazing for someone who suffers from anxiety.”

Will has shared peeks inside his house on social media, especially with photos of his rescue dogs. Keep scrolling to take a look…

Will Young's garden

True to his word, Will's garden is filled with colourful potted plants separated by a black decked path. A seating area with an outdoor dining table and chairs with metal frames sit close to the house.

Will Young's dining area

Glass doors offer Will a wonderful view of his garden from his living area, where his pet pooch Domino stood on his dog bed and admired a huge painting of Will that was positioned on a black unit.

A wooden dining table and matching chairs sit to the right-hand side of the room, while dark floors and exposed brick walls offer an industrial aesthetic.

Will Young's conservatory

The singer appears to have a conservatory area which he showed off while promoting his new book, To Be A Gay Man. He had displayed the books on a table with a vase of flowers while lots of photos hung on the wall, including several of horses. Two chairs were positioned next to the painted brick wall, while his dogs slept on beds on the wooden floors.

Will Young's kitchen

The room appears to lead into his kitchen, where Will danced in front of a mirror. The clip showed white cupboards, dark work surfaces and silver finishes, with a window to the garden offering plenty of natural light.

Will Young's living room

A video shows Will sitting on the cream carpets facing a blue sofa, while a bookshelf is visible behind the wooden door.

A recent clip shows the other side of the room has a white armchair and a wooden unit with two matching lamps and a mirror on the wall above it.

