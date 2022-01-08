Martine McCutcheon gets fans excited as she hints at home transformation

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Martine McCutcheon is frequently one of our main inspirations with her flawless taste in fashion and home décor, and she proved that again on Saturday.

SHOP: Martine McCutcheon's beloved Theragun is now on sale with a huge 33% off

The Love Actually star hinted at a home transformation as she shared an image of a chaise end corner sofa in white, and she was gushing over it. Tagging her husband in the caption, she penned: "I think I've found our new sofa @jackmcmanus1 what do you think? Elegant simplicity. You know I'm a monochrome girl at heart but with soft, Parisian, antique touches. Not practical - But hey you gotta try and live the dream right?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Martine McCutcheon shares daring video from bed

She finished the post by addressing what many might see as an issue, as she explained: "PS for those sensible followers - We already have a white sofa - We don't drink red wine, The Dogs have their own little sofa with blankets. It's got a stain proof protector!"

READ: Martine McCutcheon details struggle with 'fatigue' after Christmas festivities

SEE: Martine McCutcheon's husband bought her the sparkliest Christmas gift

And it seems that fans were divided about whether the former EastEnders star should make the purchase, with some in love with it, but others finding flaws.

One enthused: "It's absolutely gorgeous," while a second added: "It's lovely if you want and can have just go get it!! Life is for enjoying," and a third wrote: "Just imagining some beautiful cushions and a throw."

Martine fell in love with the sofa

But others pointed out that its low height and lack of neck support could prove problematic. One noted: "No neck support," and another commented: "Me personally thinks the back of the sofa is too low, nothing to rest the neck or back of head."

And a third was conflicted, as they shared: "Lovely and white and minimalist but it has no headrest or big cushions to chill to so wouldn't suit us lol."

WOW: Martine McCutcheon sends temperatures soaring as she films daring video in bed

SEE: Martine McCutcheon showcases incredible legs in black mini skirt with festive sparkles

Although Martine didn't share where the sofa came from, we found one on Made for those who are in the market.

The corner sofa has been made from a natural hazel weave and can be bought for £2,399.

Chaise End Corner Sofa, £2,399.00, Made

Martine has been wowing her fans lately on Instagram with her stunning fashion sense, and she drove them wild last month in some leg-lengthening jeans from Zara.

The mum-of-one was accompanied by her husband Jack McManus, her son Rafferty and their adorable pet dog Don, who they welcomed into the family late last year.

MORE: Martine McCutcheon shows off hair transformation in black silk dress – and she looks incredible

LOOK: Martine McCutcheon wows in waist-cinching velvet dress that drives fans wild

Fans loved the photos but there were two things that were a particular hit with them: Martine's jeans, which according to fans made her "legs look so long" and her pet dog Don.

"Is that a handbag or a dog?" joked one, to which Martine replied: "Definitely a dog! He thinks he's a little lion."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.