The Masked Singer's Robin Thicke and April Love Geary's devastating tragedy remembered

Robin Thicke and his partner, April Love Geary, are approaching a heartbreaking anniversary of a terrifying loss which changed their lives forever.

The Masked Singer judge and model April - who share three children together - tragically lost their house in November 2018 after it burned to the ground.

The couple were expecting their second child at the time and were forced to evacuate with their eight-month-old daughter after wildfires ravaged their family home.

Their home was in the middle of the wildfires

At the time, both Robin and April documented the scary period in Los Angeles as people died and properties were destroyed.

As they fled, she shared a photo of plumes of smoke and wrote: "Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our home is up in flames."

There was nothing left of their family home

The Blurred Lines singer also kept fans abreast of their wellbeing and at one point admitted that despite trying to escape the flame: "We are in the middle of it."

Their home could not be saved and April later shared an image of the charred remains and sadly announced: "Our house is gone."

Thankfully Robin and his family were safe but he later opened up about the tragedy and how tough it was to return to the home to see it's remains.

Robin said he was devastated by the loss of his home and the neighborhood

"You see movies, and you’d think there would be one doll left over, or a book of course, something. But it’s just rubble," he told Entertainment Tonight. "There's nothing left."

It wasn't just the home that he mourned either, it was the neighborhood too.

The couple have three children together now

"It’s a great community, it's a community of wonderful people, a lot of parents whose kids go to the same school as my kid. It's just devastating."

At the time, Robin vowed to rebuild his family home, but it's not clear if he and April have done so yet.

