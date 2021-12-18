Jenny McCarthy's Christmas tree inside Illinois home will blow you away Her house is amazing

Jenny McCarthy was getting into the holiday spirit when she shared a video of herself wrapping gifts, but it was her show-stopping Christmas tree which stole the show.

The Masked Singer star took to Instagram with a clip of herself speed wrapping presents and behind her stood an enormous tree, decorated to the nines in oversized bows and baubles.

Jenny stuck to traditional Christmas colors of red, green and white with a splash of gold thrown in too.

Jenny was indulging in some power-wrapping

The tree was standing in a window bay with floor to ceiling glass looking out onto their expansive garden. Jenny lives in the Illinois property with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

She gave People a tour of the home in 2019 which they have spent several years renovating.

The couple also regularly give fans a sneak peek at their home on social media and have revealed several jaw-dropping features.

Jenny and Donnie's house has it's own putting green

Not only do the couple have their own golf green, but a luxurious, child-friendly pool complete with a grotto, waterfall and slide too.

There's a huge outdoor space for entertaining and a private nature path as well!

Jenny and the Blue Bloods actor don't live in their five-bedroom home alone, as her son, Evan, 19 - who was diagnosed with Autism as a child - lives with them too.

Jenny's son lives with them in their home

Donnie also has two grown sons, Elijah, 20, and Xavier, 29, from his marriage to his ex-wife.

"This isn’t an extravagant home," Donnie insisted to People. "But there is no greater symbol of our love for each other than this house and how much love has gone into it."

