Inside Dancing on Ice host Holly Willoughby’s stylish bedroom The This Morning presenter lives with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children

Holly Willoughby rarely shares photos from her family home on Instagram, but from the snapshots she has previously revealed, it looks impeccable.

SEE: A tour of Holly Willoughby's beautiful family kitchen

The Dancing on Ice host lives in a £3million home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, and previously showed a peek inside her bedroom as they celebrated her birthday one year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby films emotional video in beautiful home

On her birthday in 2017, she uploaded a photo of herself in bed with her three children. The image showed a purple suede bed frame, floral patterned wallpaper, and plain white bedding which we'd hedge our bets came from her Dunelm homeware collection.

Holly Willoughby unveiled her bedroom on her birthday

A few months later, Holly revealed another peek inside the room via a photo of her pet cat on her bed. There is a grey and white colour scheme, with white bedding and a grey knitted throw, and a grey button-back armchair as seen in the background. There's also a white marble fireplace, and it looks as though Holly has light grey walls in the room, with white shutters at her windows.





Holly's bedroom has a grey and white colour scheme

The same muted design continues into her son Chester's bedroom. She posted a photo of her youngest son's toy rabbit collection in the space, showing light green walls with white wooden panels.

Holly shared a look inside son Chester's bedroom

In total, the home has six bedrooms, but thus far, Holly has only revealed a look inside her and her son Chester's. She has lived in the four-storey property for several years, and although she likes to keep it tightly under wraps, she has also revealed much of their kitchen and garden amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the family spent most of their time at home.

MORE: Holly Willoughby reveals the big impact her kids have had on her home

It was reported that Holly also had plans to renovate their garage into a studio flat for the children's au pair in 2019, but Holly has yet to share an update on the project.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.