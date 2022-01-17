Holly Willoughby unveils personal décor at £3m family mansion

This Morning's Holly Willoughby has unveiled her personal décor at her £3million family home in a rare virtual appearance.

When promoting her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon, Holly uploaded some snapshots from when she recorded a podcast at her own home. Behind the blonde-haired beauty, a white wall was visible which had been decorated with multiple picture frames. The pictures seemed to be photographs of idyllic locations – perhaps places Holly has visited on her travels.

The Dancing on Ice host appeared alongside comedian Michael McIntyre who featured on the podcast, writing: "The perfect accompaniment to your Sunday is the wonderful laughter shared between Michael McIntyre and @hollywilloughby in the latest 'By the Light of the Moon' podcast.

Holly recorded a podcast from her cosy home

"We know how many of you have loved listening to their contagious giggles this month so far but if you haven’t had a chance, head to the link in our bio to listen."

It is unknown where in the house these pictures were taken, but the space has clearly been set up to allow for sound recording as Holly sat beside a large microphone and had noise-cancelling headphones placed on her head.

The presenter has a stunning family house

Michael's backdrop was completely different from Holly's with his safe haven featuring an entire wall filled with POP! toys.

Fans have previously been able to glimpse into Holly's house which she shares with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester. Her Instagram feed offers up a small insight into family life revealing a large kitchen island, spacious garden, and a stylish living room.

Holly even has a large garden at her London property

The star isn't satisfied with the current abode though as there are plans in place for an extension to alter the size of the property.

Despite the drastic modifications coming up against neighbour backlash, Holly has won the fight and the changes are set to go ahead. Watch this space!

