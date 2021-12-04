Elf on the Shelf celebrity inspiration: Kim Kardashian, Rochelle Humes, Emma Willis and more

Rachel Avery
Celebrity homes have been overrun with Elf on the Shelf scenes – see ideas from Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Vogue Williams, Mrs Hinch and more.
The Elf on the Shelf trend is back as the countdown to Christmas is upon us with celebrities such as Emma Willis and Kim Kardashian giving it a go this year. Other celebrity parents including Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes have all embraced the Elf on the Shelf madness over the years - here's the best inspiration…
2021 Elf on the Shelf inspiration
Rochelle Humes
Rochelle Humes' elf got 'toasty' while the kids were asleep
Singer Rochelle Humes shared a genius Elf on the Shelf idea of her family's elf using a piece of toast as a blanket. The note read: "It was cold so I got toasty." So. Cute.
Marvin left the elf among the Barbies
One day, her husband Marvin was in charge of the elf and he was left located with Barbies and gaming items.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's elf was brandishing a weapon
Kim Kardashian showed off her creative side with a snap of her elf with a pretend weapon, ready for her children to see in the morning.
Emma Willis
Emma Willis has more than one elf at her home
Presenter Emma took a picture of her children on 1 December enjoying their Christmas tree-shaped advent calendars with their mischievous elves propped on top.
More Elf on the Shelf celebrity inspiration
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's elf arrived complete with a face mask
As the Beckham brood woke up on 1 December 2020, they found a cheeky little elf in the kitchen – complete with PPE. Showing off their sense of humour, David and Victoria Beckham decided to make the elf pandemic-appropriate. He was seen to be wearing a small felt face mask, fastened to his face to keep him protected from the virus.
Rochelle Humes
The Humes household was left in a mess thanks to the elf
We are used to seeing Humes household looking pristine, however, last year Rochelle took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that her Elf on the Shelf had been busy making a mess overnight. The elf was propped up on a toilet roll with ripped paper all around him.
WATCH: Rochelle's daughter Valle wasn't impressed with the mess the elf made
When Rochelle asked her daughter Valle what they should do, she replied: "Tidy that up because the elf has ripped the tissue paper." Clearly following in her mother's house proud footsteps.
Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby positioned her elf within her gorgeous Christmas tree
After already going to town with her epic Christmas decorations in 2020, Holly Willoughby decided to embrace the Elf on the Shelf trend and her children found a new family addition hanging in their Christmas tree. The elf was clutching a tiny cardboard box which read: "I love my family."
Katherine Jenkins
Katherine Jenkins got creative with her elf on the shelf display
Operatic star Katherine Jenkins shares her gorgeous home with her husband Andrew Levitas and their children Aaliyah and Xander – and the residence now has a new member. Her fun elf has decorated the family fruit bowl with silly faces.
The Siddiquis
Gogglebox fave Baasit Siddiqui's daughter got a surprise
Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui and his wife have gone all out this Christmas with two Christmas trees and pretty doorstep decorations. They even have two mischievous elves who had cling filmed their daughter's shoes one morning.
Vogue Williams
Vogue Williams went for a simple yet effective display
Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews have two children, Theodore and Gigi Margaux and they are keen to keep them entertained with elf antics. In a shot Vogue posted on her Instagram Stories, the elf had a very messy start to the day, getting cereal everywhere.
Mrs Hinch
Mrs Hinch wowed everyone with this elf scene
Mrs Hinch kept son Ronnie happy with elf scenes, and this was a particularly impressive one where the cleaning star had created an entire fishing scene out of cotton wool!
Kate Ferdinand
Kate Ferdinand's elves arrived via hot air balloon!
Kate Ferdinand pulled out all the stops at the family home she shares with Rio Ferdinand. Their kitchen was transformed into a Christmas display with two elves arriving in a hot air balloon. Alongside the elves, fans could see an array of chocolate advent calendars – and even a meaty one for the dog!
