Holly Willoughby's revolutionary hack for waking up for This Morning revealed

On Tuesday's instalment of This Morning, Holly Willoughby revealed exactly how she ensures she's up on time for the show each morning – with the help of a sunrise alarm clock!

The revelation was made during a sleep segment on the show, discussing how to get the best night's sleep in 2022 - and we were all ears.

Holly candidly said: "I've got one of these alarm clocks that gradually gets lighter like the sunrise really – it's fairly bright."

Sleep expert Dr Guy Meadows admitted that he's usually against brain-stimulating gadgets in the bedroom, but a sunrise alarm clock is the exception!

The presenter always looks so fresh-faced

The principle of such a device is that it gradually gets lighter, simulating a natural sunrise. So rather than the glaring shock of opening the curtains or the spine-tingling noise of your alarm, your body is woken up naturally by light filling your bedroom.

Sounds genius, right? No wonder Holly always looks so fresh-faced on screen – now we know her secret.

Want to get your hands on one? The good news is that the prices for a Lumie alarm clock start from just £33.99!

Lumie alarm clocks, from £33.99, Amazon

Presenter Holly lives in an idyllic £3million house in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their children Belle, Harry and Chester.

Fans have seen glimpses into their vast family home via Instagram – and it is utterly stunning with luxurious furnishings and modern décor throughout.

Holly has a gorgeous garden at her family home

Holly has a huge family kitchen with massive marble island that's great for cooking, there's a stylish living room with chic flooring and grey sofa and the property also features a surprisingly large garden for London.

It has been reported that there are approved plans in place for the family to extend and renovate their home so watch this space!

