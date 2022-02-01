The Queen's cousin Olga Romanoff's grand stately home – and how to stay there The Keeping Up with the Aristocrats star has an impressive abode

Keeping Up with the Aristocrats has given viewers a captivating insight into how the upper echelons of society live and this is including the Queen's distant cousin, Olga Romanoff. The Russian princess lives at Provender House near Faversham in Kent – and did you know that part of it can be rented out on Airbnb?

Olga has turned the former servants' wing of the house into a lucrative business venture, bringing in revenue by renting out rooms on Airbnb. Speaking to Lorraine, Olga explained: "It started as the servants' quarters, and then it became my father’s Russian wing, which we do let out in Airbnb.”

The house itself also plays host to weddings, and the stunning surroundings make it the perfect place to say 'I do'. The website details that it is "a breathtaking 13th-century house and walled garden [with] a charming collection of personalities represented in architecture".

The Queen's distant cousin has restored her family home

After inheriting the building from her late mother Princess Andrew back in 2000, Olga embarked on a painstaking but rewarding renovation process, working with a specialist architect to restore the property to its former glory of centuries gone by.

In the same Lorraine interview, Olga admitted that it was difficult to maintain such a large and historic property and the project would have set Olga back a hefty sum, which is why it comes as no surprise that she's looked to hospitality in order to bring in an income for the estate.

You can stay at this stately home

The public can take part in guided tours of the house with a short history lesson about its fascinating past, and the website states that sometimes these are even hosted by Olga herself.

If you do decide to take a tour of the home, you'll get to see upstairs and downstairs, exploring the beautiful grand décor as well as the many historical paintings on display.

