The Queen's royal residence she's never lived in – and it's perfect for Prince William and Kate Fort Belvedere was home to Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson

The Queen has several royal residences around the world, and while she primarily divides her time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, there are some properties she has never lived in at all.

They include Fort Belvedere, an 18th century property located in Windsor Great Park, and the former home of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

The residence was massively renovated by Edward when he moved there in 1929. The royal spent £21,000 (around £1.49million today) on building a swimming pool, a tennis court and stables within its grounds. A steam room, central heating and en suite bathrooms were among the other amenities that were added to give the property a contemporary upgrade.

However, after his abdication from the throne in 1936, Fort Belvedere stood empty until 1955, when the Queen's cousin, Gerald Lascelles moved in. It is currently home to Canadian billionaire Galen Weston, who has leased the property since 1976.

The historic residence is located seven miles away from Windsor Castle, and close to other British royal homes, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex's estate, and Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home, where Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are currently living.

It has been rumoured that the Cambridges may consider a move there

Its proximity to the Queen means it has previously been rumoured that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may consider a move there with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Cambridges currently divide their time between Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and their second home, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. However, it has been speculated that Windsor may be a better base for the family, especially now the Queen has been based there the majority of the time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

