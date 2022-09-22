King Charles III's modern changes at the Queen's home before her death The monarch overhauled the estate

King Charles III took over the management of the Queen's Norfolk home Sandringham before Her Majesty passed away. Since 2017 the royal has made landmark changes at the Norfolk estate, and has very ambitious plans to turn the estate fully organic in the coming years.

The former Prince of Wales has implemented sustainable processes over the past five years and speaking to Country Life, Charles outlined the ethos behind his grand plans: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

Changes on the huge estate include creating wildlife corridors, installing bird boxes, and using organic fertiliser. There are a few crops which still cannot be harvested organically, but there are provisions in place to work towards it.

In the same interview, the Prince also went on to explain that his passion stemmed from the fact that he has been managing the land around Highgrove in a similar fashion since the 1980s.

Prince Charles feels passionately about making Sandringham fully organic

Although the changes have taken place once Prince Charles has taken the reigns of the management, we know that his mother Her Majesty the Queen was also very passionate about the environment. The Queen has even banned all plastic bottles and straws from all of her homes, in a bid to be more eco-friendly.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said: "Across the organisation, the Royal Household is committed to reducing its environmental impact. As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics. At all levels, there's a strong desire to tackle this issue."

The Queen has been inspired by David Attenborough to cut unnecessary plastic

The royal family usually spend Christmas at the Sandringham Estate, and the grounds are also home to the Prince and Princess of Wales' second home, Anmer Hall, which is where they stay with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

