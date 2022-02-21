Prince Charles' heightened security at countryside home – report

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall mainly reside in London at Clarence House, but also spend lots of their time at their Gloucestershire retreat of Highgrove House.

Their countryside bolthole is a place of utter serenity and it belongs on a postcard, but it also has a whole host of hidden security measures to keep the Prince of Wales safe, including a panic room, a no-fly zone and special laws that apply to the grounds.

When the Government introduced stricter regulations on trespassing in certain protected sites such as Downing Street, Chequers and Buckingham Palace, Prince Charles' home in Tetbury was also granted this level of protection as he is heir to the throne.

Another change made for Prince Charles' safety was the removal of any public footpaths running too closely to the property.

The Prince of Wales has epic security measures at his countryside house

The public transport section of Highgrove House website reads: "It is just two miles from Tetbury to the Estate, but there is no proper public footpath."

However, there definitely used to be a public footpath there as royal photographer Arthur Edwards once had a run-in with the royal on one.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Arthur relived the moment: "I'm walking along this path with a big telescopic lens on my shoulder and he came galloping up on his horse. 'What are you doing on my land?' he screamed and I said, 'I'm not on your land, I'm on a public footpath sir'."

The Queen also has a panic room installed at her home

One visible security measure outside the house is the large stone wall around the perimeter, and overhead the skies are protected from intrusion as there is an aerial exclusion zone for civilian aircrafts and this rule has been in place since 1991.

Inside the house there is also a major security feature, a secret panic room should the heir and his wife need to use it in an emergency. There has been rife speculation about what could be stored in the safe space, anything from food supplies through to possible blood supplies that match the blood groups of Charles and Camilla!

