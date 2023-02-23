Queen Consort Camilla sparks hysterics as she addresses her husband King Charles inside Clarence House His Majesty even giggled too

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla reside at Clarence House, and while the property remains closed to the public, the royal couples did welcome the great and good of the literary community through their doors on Thursday.

To kickstart the visit, Camilla gave a small speech, but even before she addressed the crowd she had everyone in hysterics, and that was all thanks to the way the royal addressed her husband…

Camilla appeared to be feeling better after a bout of Covid, leading to her missing prior engagements earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty has made an excellent recovery from last week’s illness. However, to allow for additional preparation ahead of Thursday’s rescheduled literary reception and other commitments, Her Majesty will not be attending today’s Felix Project engagement. His Majesty’s diary remains unaffected.”

The couple also have a country retreat

As well as Clarence House, Charles and Camilla have a countryside residence where they like to spend lots of their time. Highgrove House is in Gloucestershire, and has been home to Charles since 1980.

He first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens, and it is particularly beautiful come summertime.

The 18th century residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Charles installed when he first renovated the property.

Farming is a huge passion project for His Majesty and he also makes great strides to make royal residences eco-friendly and sustainable. Hear him talk about his love for gardens...

The monarch has sanctioned a major overhaul at Sandringham which will see the the lawn outside replaced with a biodiverse topiary garden.

The statement to announce the news at the time read: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

