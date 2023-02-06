King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla spark fan concern with hair-raising home video Royal fans were left nervous over a video from His Majesty's Windsor home

King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla reside at Clarence House in London but in Windsor, they have a grand castle to live in.

On Sunday, a video revealing the painstaking efforts in getting a 2.3 meter tall painting hung up on the wall of the castle left fans with an array of concerns. Watch the painstaking task inside King Charles' home that has been compared to Only Fools and Horses moment...

"Watch as a painting is hung at Windsor Castle after being cleaned and restored. #behindthescenes #conservation #painting #paintingconservation #windsorcastle," the caption read and under the clip came the flood of comments.

"The two people at the bottom of the ladders seem to be watching the picture, not the ladders or the people on the ladders… if you’re footing the ladder, your job is to watch the ladder, and watch the person," one fan spotted.

The royal couple live at Clarence House

"Such a beautiful portrait. Why are there lights above each picture? Does the light not damage the painting?" another quizzed.

A third enquired: "They must be very heavy, how do they hang them?"

Many compared the clip to the now infamous moment that Del Boy and Rodney dropped a chandelier in Only Fools and Horses. " Don't call del and Rodney to hang it," one joked and another added: "'Now brace yourself Rodney'," a famous line from that particular episode.

Charles has a country home too

Recently, it was revealed that His Majesty has a special tribute to his wife in his private home, Highgrove House.

During the Burns Night celebrations, the Highgrove Garden Instagram account shared a snap of dancers in tartan dresses and behind the performers a portrait of Camilla was seen proudly hanging on the wall.

The lovely headshot of Camilla has been displayed in a thick gold frame and sits at the top of the wall.

This is a very sweet nod to Charles' wife, to whom he has been married since 2005, after tying the knot in a lowkey ceremony in Windsor.

