Prince William and Princess Kate's stunning fairytale garden revealed

Across the years, we've seen some beautiful snaps of Highgrove House – King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's former home. Situated in Gloucestershire, the stunning property was bought by the monarch in 1980 and he initially resided there with Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Since his new appointment as the Prince of Wales, following his grandmother the Queen's passing, Prince William has inherited the beloved property that previously belonged to his father. However, King Charles III is still expected to stay there when his schedule allows.

The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm that King Charles installed when he first renovated the property. The gardens, meanwhile, are very important to the former Prince of Wales. They have been open to the public for over 25 years on selected dates through the summer, with all the money raised going to charity.

The Highgrove House Instagram account recently released some autumnal photographs of Princess Kate and Prince William's new residence's luscious gardens – and it looks as beautiful as ever.

Boasting a baby pink gate framed by red brick walls, cascading green foliage and stone pathways, the garden looks as if it belongs in a fairytale.

Another image depicted the grand house framed by trees, whose fallen orange leaves romantically coated the expansive grounds. Perfectly trimmed hedges added to the mystique of the aesthetic outdoor space.

King Charles bought the property in 1980

The second image was captioned: "Join us on one of our very special Autumn Walks at Highgrove Gardens and see the gardens cloaked in colour. Your 60-minute tour will focus on areas that will be at their seasonal best, such as the Kitchen Garden, the Stumpery and the majestic Arboretum. Book your Autumn Walk by visiting the Garden Tours and Events page on our website."

Royal fans gushed over the incredible images. "So beautiful," one commented, while another wrote: "Definitely on my list of places I want to visit." A third said: "Perfect time of year to enjoy a walk," and a fourth penned: "I cannot recommend highly enough. An extremely interesting garden."

