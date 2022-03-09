How to get your house ready to sell and increase its selling price: 9 expert tips Some little tweaks can make a big difference when it comes to attracting buyers

March is the best month for selling your house, according to research by Rightmove, so if you're considering a move, now is the time!

RELATED: 28 easy tricks to make your home sell fast without spending a penny

Before you list your house and start accepting viewings, there are a few things you should do to give its selling price a boost and increase your chances of attracting prospective buyers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

Michael Holmes, property expert from the Homebuilding & Renovating Show (24-27 March, NEC, Birmingham), says: "Check your home is priced competitively relative to other comparable properties on the market, especially if your home is one of many identical style homes for sale nearby.

"Allowing yourself to be flattered by the agent that quotes the highest price just to secure your home on their books can cost you weeks or months, stalling your moving plans and allowing your sale to go 'stale' so buyers assume something is wrong with it."

MORE: How to increase the value of your home on a budget

Here are nine things you can do now to get your house ready to sell…

March is the best month to sell your house, according to research

Review particulars

Are the details correct and pushing all the right buttons for potential buyers of your property? Do images show the best aspects of your home? Copy the way developers market their new build homes, tailored to most likely type of buyer.

Clean and declutter

Your home will feel more spacious if you clear out all unnecessary clutter. Half empty wardrobes and cupboards give the perception of plentiful storage. Buyers need to see themselves living in your home and too much personal 'detritus' can be a real turn-off.

Decluttering can help your home to feel more spacious

Let in the light

Light is hugely important to buyers, so upgrade light bulbs or add more fittings and leave all lights on during viewings. Simply cleaning the windows will allow in more light, as will making sure curtains and blinds are fully pushed back and not obscuring daylight. Cut, loop or prune trees or planting that cause overshadowing. Light colours on wall, floor and ceiling finishes that reflect light also make a property seem more spacious.

RELATED: The surprising home improvement that could add £22k to the value of your property

Redecorate

Developers use light neutral colours for a reason, they are a blank canvas that allows buyers to project their own life within the walls and see how they can use and personalise the space.

Fresh decoration makes a property look brand new and give the impression of a well-maintained home that has been treated with care. If walls are damaged, consider adding a skim coat of plaster to make the walls as good as new.

Light colours may be more appealing to prospective buyers

Makeover-light

Make a list of all defects that could put a potential buyer off, from squeaky hinges to broken drawers, from a tired kitchen to an outdated bathroom, and then set about fixing them starting with the easiest and cheapest.

Every negative that can be turned into a positive through repairs and updates, most of which requires inexpensive DIY, could mean another potential buyer hooked.

STORY: How to protect against energy bill hikes

Kerb appeal

First impressions count and a tidy, well-cared for exterior conveys all the right messages about the condition of the property and how it has been maintained. Repaint external joinery, especially the front door, windows and fascia boards. Repair any small defects in the exterior walls, especially minor cosmetic cracks and replace slipped or broken tiles. Styling with pretty pots or baskets can be very welcoming.

Garden makeover

A neat and tidy garden could have a big impact on your property's selling price

Make sure the garden is tidy, lawn mown, beds weeded and the bins put away. Think about the needs of your target buyer and style your garden accordingly, whether it's super low maintenance for hard working young executives or a practical play garden for those with young children. Make the most of good views, screen off eye-sores and maximise privacy.

Create off-street parking

In a busy urban location finding street parking can be a headache and buyers will notice as soon as they view, especially if your home is near a station, shops or other attraction. Sacrificing part or even all of your front garden to create off-street parking can transform the appeal of your home, especially for car loving buyers who want to keep their pride and joy within sight on the drive.

Crystallise potential with planning permission

Capture some of the value of home improvements by getting planning permission for an extension or loft conversion to add more space. If the improvements are classed as 'permitted development' that doesn't require planning permission, a certificate of lawful development from the council can be used to give buyers certainty of what can be achieved.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.