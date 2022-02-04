How to increase the value of your home on a budget

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Property is more in demand than ever at the moment – up 49 percent compared to the New Year 2018-2021 – with the average house price also up 7.4 percent to £242,000.

But how can you increase the value of your home if you're considering a move? Thankfully, you don’t need to splurge on extensive remodelling or renovations to give your home's value a boost.

Dan Copley, Consumer Expert at Zoopla, says: "There's a misconception that you must extend or extensively remodel your property in order to improve the value of your home if you are considering selling it. However, the devil is often in the detail - particularly in focal spaces such as kitchens - and quick fixes to small problems can often make a huge difference."

Here are three simple things to focus on that could make a big difference when it comes to selling your home…

Fix small issues

Cleaning superficial issues could help to increase your property value

"Tidying small, superficial issues such as dirty walls, mouldy sealant and limescale build up on kitchen fittings will quickly improve the overall appearance of rooms, and therefore, demand - and in turn what buyers are prepared to pay for - your home," Dan says.

Take time to look closely around each room and do those small jobs you may have been putting off. A deep clean could be all it takes to leave your home looking much better at minimal expense.

Mrs Hinch swears by Viakal Limescale Remover Spray to quickly remove limescale around the home. Use around your kitchen and bathroom to leave them sparkling.

Viakal Limescale Remover Spray, £5.50, Amazon

Promising to remove mould without bleach or toxins, and at only £4.99, this Ecozone Mould Remover spray is well worth a try.

Ecozone Mould Remover, £4.99, Amazon

Touch up paintwork

"In a similar way, a new coat of paint in tired rooms coupled with a declutter can make spaces seem fresh, bright and inviting which all contribute to improving the value of your home," Dan adds.

Now's the time to touch up any chipped gloss work or freshen up your rooms with a fresh coat of paint. This non-drip gloss can be used on everything from wooden skirting boards to metal radiators, so your entire home will be left looking pristine.

Johnstone's Interior Wood & Metal Non-Drip Gloss, £12, Amazon

Declutter

Decluttering and clearing surfaces is an easy way to increase your home's value

Not only could a declutter help to add value to your home, it will also make it easier to pack up for your move when the time comes. Win-win. Professional organiser Nicola Lewis, aka This Girl Can Organise, previously shared her top decluttering tips with HELLO!, including focusing on quality over quantity, and to sort your belongings into piles of 'keep, donate, sell, bin, move to other room.'

